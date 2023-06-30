The ceiling falls on the heads of residents of the nursing home: nothing goes further with new construction

With a mixture of desperation and anger, employees and residents of the Christkindl State Nursing and Care Center (LPBZ) turn to the Steyrer Zeitung again: The new building for 100 mentally ill patients that has been planned and promised for years has been on hold for years. The conditions in the home are sometimes unbearable: cracks everywhere, water stains, warped windows and doors. An entire wing has already been officially closed.

