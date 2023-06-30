The ceiling falls on the heads of residents of the nursing home: nothing goes further with new construction

3
With a mixture of desperation and anger, employees and residents of the Christkindl State Nursing and Care Center (LPBZ) turn to the Steyrer Zeitung again: The new building for 100 mentally ill patients that has been planned and promised for years has been on hold for years. The conditions in the home are sometimes unbearable: cracks everywhere, water stains, warped windows and doors. An entire wing has already been officially closed.
See also 330 deputies and members absent from the opening of the two sessions of the CPC | Deputies to the National People's Congress | CPPCC members | Epidemic