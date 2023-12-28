@The city’s market operators are approaching the two festivals and price behavior reminders and warnings are coming – Anshan Today – Anshan Municipal People’s Government

As the New Year’s Day and Spring Festival approach, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau is reminding market operators in the city to adhere to pricing principles and regulations in order to maintain market order and protect consumers’ rights.

Operators are being warned to follow the principles of reasonableness, legality, honesty, and credit when pricing goods and services. Shopping malls, supermarkets, farmers’ markets, and other establishments selling daily necessities are required to strictly implement clear price tags and avoid selling goods at prices other than the marked price. They must also regulate promotional activities and avoid using false or misleading pricing methods.

Scenic spots, taxis, parking lots, and road toll stations are also expected to strictly implement prescribed charging standards and preferential policies in line with government pricing or government-guided prices. Operators in the service industry are prohibited from charging unspecified fees and must clearly announce prices, especially for New Year’s Eve dinner.

The city’s market operators are being strongly urged to adhere to price laws, regulations, and policies, and carry out self-examination and self-correction to standardize price behavior. The Market Supervision department will continue to carry out price supervision work and will promptly investigate any market price violations.

Consumers who discover any price violations are encouraged to keep relevant evidence and call 12345 to make a complaint. The Municipal Market Supervision Bureau has also warned that those found guilty of price violations, particularly those with a bad nature or repeated offenses, will be exposed through the news media.

As the holiday season approaches, the city is determined to ensure fair pricing and reputable business practices.