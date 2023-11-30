The demand for ice and snow is strong. Ice and snow consumption in the new snow season gradually releases the “heat effect”_News Channel_CCTV Network (cctv.com)

capitalize on this trend and invest in promoting ice and snow tourism consumption, as this will not only boost the local economy, but also enhance the overall development of the ice and snow sports industry.

As ice and snow consumption continues to heat up across the country, it is clear that this trend is not just a passing fad. The rise in popularity of ice and snow sports and activities, as well as the diversification of ice and snow + hot springs, ice and snow + folk activities, and ice and snow + music festivals/food, has transformed ice and snow consumption from a single sport into a vacation, amusement, and leisure activity.

As the effects of the Beijing Winter Olympics continue to be felt, the ice and snow economy is booming, with strong demand for ice and snow activities driving sales of ski equipment and other related products. Additionally, the integrated consumption of ice and snow “culture, sports, and tourism” is on the rise, with more and more ski resorts offering a variety of activities and attractions to cater to a wider audience, beyond just skiing.

The new trends in ice and snow tourism consumption, such as “Southern tourists traveling north” and “Northern snow moving south”, are evidence of the growing popularity of ice and snow activities among people from all regions. With preferential policies being introduced in various regions, including subsidies for transportation, free admission to scenic spots, and discounts on ice and snow venues, it is clear that the government and industry are working together to promote and sustain this trend.

As the snow season continues, it is expected that the ice and snow sports industry will continue to grow and develop, and with the right investments and policies in place, the potential for economic growth and tourism opportunities is vast. It is clear that ice and snow consumption is not just a passing trend, but a sustainable and diverse industry that will continue to thrive in the years to come.