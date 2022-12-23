[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 22, 2022]Epidemics have broken out in various parts of the mainland, with a large number of people infected. Affected by the epidemic, recently, public institutions in many places have announced to suspend business operations or adjust opening hours. In addition, the people’s congresses in many places have been postponed or shortened.

The Paper reported on December 22 that the Shandong Binzhou City Library stated that the current epidemic situation in the city is spreading rapidly, and the number of library staff infected with the new crown (CCP virus) and influenza is too large, and they cannot be on duty normally. Therefore, the museum will adjust its opening hours and open areas from December 20.

On December 21, the Chang’an District Labor and Employment Management Service Center of Xi’an City issued a notice saying that “due to the recent increase in the risk of epidemic spread and the serious reduction of positive staff in various departments of the center”, the office hall of the employment center has been unable to provide normal offline business processing. , Now we have to announce the suspension of external office, and the online business is normal.

Baodi Sub-bureau of Tianjin Municipal Planning and Natural Resources Bureau revealed that the Baodi District Natural Resources Survey and Registration Center has suffered serious staff reductions. Starting from December 19, the real estate registration service hall in Baodi District has started a low-operating working mode and suspended the offline real estate registration business.

The Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Jinghai District stated on December 20 that recently, many staff members of the joint review window for the introduction of “Haihe Talents” had symptoms such as persistent high fever, which led to a serious reduction in staff at the window. The window offline service will be suspended from December 21st.

The Medical Insurance Bureau of Puyang City, Henan Province stated that due to the epidemic, the medical insurance window of Sunshine Building was severely reduced, and the window could not work normally. From December 19th, the offline business of Sunshine Building medical insurance will be suspended, and only online business will be provided.

The Puyang City Housing Provident Fund Management Center also stated that starting from December 19, the Sunshine Building Provident Fund window will suspend offline housing provident fund services and only provide online services. The reason is the same as that of the Puyang Medical Insurance Bureau.

Prior to this, Chongqing, Anhui, Hunan, Zhejiang, Guizhou and other places successively required asymptomatic and mildly ill cadres and employees of government agencies to go to work normally.

In addition, due to the impact of the epidemic, the people’s congresses in many places have been postponed or shortened.

The Paper reported that the Jiangxi Provincial People’s Congress, originally scheduled for January 5, 2023, has been postponed to January 11, 2023 in Nanchang.

The Hubei Anlu City People’s Congress, which was originally scheduled to be held from December 24 to 25, 2022, has been postponed to December 29 to 30.

The People’s Congress of Guoyang County, Anhui Province, originally scheduled to be held from December 24 to 27, 2022, will be held on December 24 to 25.

The People’s Congress of Chenzhou City, Hunan Province, originally scheduled to be held from December 29, 2022 to January 1, 2023, will be held from December 29 to December 31.

According to the Daily Economic News report, recently, hospitals in many places are urgently recruiting paid medical volunteers to expand the medical treatment team.

For example, the Fourth People’s Hospital of Shenyang recruits 10 physicians from the Department of Respiratory Medicine and RICU, 2 physicians from the Department of Cardiology, 4 physicians from the Emergency Department, 4 physicians from the Department of Critical Care Medicine, 30 nurses, and the salary standard is 4,000 yuan. Selection of the best in recruitment.

Shenyang Fifth People’s Hospital is urgently recruiting 20 doctors, including 5 in the Department of Respiratory Medicine, 5 in the Department of Circulatory Medicine, 5 in the Department of Emergency Medicine, 5 in the Department of Intensive Care Medicine (ICU), and 70 in nursing positions (with emergency or ICU work experience or male nurses preferred).

Shenyang Sixth People’s Hospital recruits 16 physicians from respiratory department, ICU and emergency department, 4 attending physicians from respiratory department, ICU and emergency department, and 45 nurses (male nurses with experience in emergency department or ICU are preferred).

On December 19, Shandong Yangxin County People’s Hospital issued an announcement stating that it is now recruiting several medical and nursing volunteers to provide medical and nursing paid voluntary services. The total period of volunteer service is from January 1, 2023 to March 31, 2023 200 yuan per person per day as a living allowance.

On December 21, Hubei Tongshan County People’s Hospital decided to recruit anti-epidemic volunteers from the society (the first batch: 35 nursing professionals). The remuneration is 2,000 yuan per month, or 100 yuan per day according to the actual working time for less than one month, and the maximum is 2,000 yuan.

(Editor in charge: Li Enzhen)

