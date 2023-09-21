The family has been running the boutique on Grünmarkt for 50 years

In 1973, Ingrid Karsch opened her first Inka boutique on Sierninger Straße, followed soon after by locations in Kitzbühel, Enns and Bad Goisern. The jewelry shop and jewelry workshop have been located at the Steyr Grünmarkt since 1987. In 2014, Karsch’s daughter Tanja Treiss finally took over the family business.

“I expanded the business after the takeover,” says Treiss, who also completed her apprenticeship in her parents’ business. “Since then, it has been very important to me to advise my customers, to exchange ideas with them and especially the range of jewelry and stones to keep.”

At Inka, customers can find unusual and special pieces of jewelry, gemstones, minerals and decorative items and fashion pieces from all over the world. Special pieces are made and repairs are carried out in the in-house workshop. Treiss: “From the beginning, it was important to me to make the boutique a special place where you could get special things that you couldn’t find anywhere else.” You can see this for yourself at the anniversary party on Saturday, where you can win shopping vouchers.

