Four years after the Bratislava Regional Court upheld a five-year sentence for Ladislav Bašternák for tax fraud and decided to confiscate his property, a trial began to decide whether the state will actually get anything from his property.

Bašternák managed to transfer his assets to his family before he was sentenced. The state must therefore prove that the transfers to the wife, brother, parents and lawyer Petar Filip were purposeful. Thanks to a preliminary measure issued by the court in 2020, his relatives cannot dispose of this property in any way.

The first hearing of the district court in this matter took place on Thursday last week and indicated that it will not be so easy to prove the purpose of the transcripts.

The state is pulling the short end of the stick

The district court started proceedings in the case of Petr Bašternák, that is, the brother of the convicted person. He bought an apartment in Dúbravka from Ladislav Bašternák and received a non-residential space in the Vinohrady part of Bratislava as a gift, shares in the company Balax, but also shares in BG invest.