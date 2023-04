THE GOVERNMENT GOES UNDER THE ROOM, MELONI GO TO THE QUIRINALE NOW!

“What happened in Montecitorio, where the government did not reach the numbers to approve the resolution on the budget variance, is something never seen before in republican history!

You are incompetent: tell the citizens’ income recipients to go to work. But you come to work. Shame on you!”

Francesco Silvestri

Hits: 17