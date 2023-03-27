The Greater Bay Area Center for Medical Devices and the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration completed the industrial survey of nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area

In order to fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on drug supervision and the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the requirements of the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Development Plan” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council, and the work of the Party Group of the State Food and Drug Administration Deployment, do a good job in publicity and promotion of the construction and operation of sub-centers, strengthen regional supervision and coordination, deeply understand the characteristics of regional industrial development, and promote high-quality development of regional industries. The Greater Bay Area Center (hereinafter referred to as the Greater Bay Area Area Center for Devices) and the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration formed a joint research team to conduct research on the medical device industry in nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area.

The research team made full use of questionnaires, seminars and interviews, and on-site visits to collect information on the medical device industry in various cities, and completed them on February 14-17, March 15-17, and March 22-24. Guangzhou-Foshan-Zhaoqing, Shenzhen-Huizhou-Dongguan, Zhuhai-Jiangmen-Zhongshan three groups of field research. During the field research, the research team held 9 symposiums, invited more than 150 companies to participate, answered more than 180 questions on the spot, visited 8 industrial clusters including Guangzhou Huangpu Nansha, Dongguan Songshan Lake, Zhuhai High-tech Zone, Shenzhen National High-performance One key platform of the Medical Device Innovation Center and 11 manufacturing enterprises. Through this survey, the Greater Bay Branch Center of Devices introduced the construction and operation of the sub-centers in detail to the drug supervision and management departments and production enterprises in the region, and mastered the basic situation of the medical device industry in various places, and listened closely to the “emergencies, difficulties and worries” of enterprises “Hope” issue and appeals to drug regulatory authorities.

The Equipment Greater Bay Branch Center will be guided by Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and further study and use General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on investigation and research and the “Work Plan for Investigation and Research in the Whole Party” issued by the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Combining the working ideas of the State Food and Drug Administration of “emphasizing politics, strengthening supervision, ensuring safety, promoting development, and benefiting people’s livelihood” and “pay close attention to regulatory innovation, pay close attention to development quality, pay close attention to efficiency improvement, pay close attention to system operation, pay close attention to capabilities According to the work requirements of “construction”, summarize and organize the information collected in this survey, conduct in-depth research and analysis on the characteristics of the medical device industry in the Greater Bay Area, summarize common problems raised by manufacturers and key issues involving “stuck neck” technology, and target Formulate the next service measures of the Greater Bay Area Center for Devices, and under the strong leadership of the State Food and Drug Administration, give full play to the role of the Greater Bay Area Center for Devices in promoting the high-quality development of the medical device industry in the Greater Bay Area.