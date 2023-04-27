The history of the guacharaca split in the amateur accordion contest

Victor Arciniegas Morales, Daniel Quintero Acuña and Oswaldo Ramit, overcoming the unexpected game of the guacharaca in the middle of the presentation of the paseo airs and son, managed to finish their time on the stage in the Amateur Accordion Contest that takes place in the Los Angeles park. Algarrobillos de Valledupar, in celebration of the 56 Vallenato Legend Festival.

Víctor Arciniegas was interpreting the air of merengue when from one moment to another Oswaldo, the guacharaca that helped the rhythm of the interpretation, was split in two, however, this was not an impediment for him to continue with the piece of instrument in his hands, at the same time that Daniel Quintero, did not stop at any time to make the box sound.

“I thought of two things, firstly, to solve the guacharaca that had broken and secondly, I wanted to continue because my partner was making his presentation and I thought if the jury doesn’t tell me anything, I’ll continue,” said Oswaldo Ramit, a guacharaquero.

This eventuality did not cease to surprise the public who saw the presentation of this vallenato group that is native to the world capital of vallenato and have been participating in different festivals for several years, however, their long-awaited victory is in the Vallenato Festival.

This is not the first time that a case like this has happened, at the 2022 Vallenato Festival when the major accordion final was taking place in the Vallenata Legend park, during the presentation of the current viceroy Wendy Corzo there was a small incident, the cashier Wilson Rodríguez broke the leather of his percussion instrument, for which reason they had to interrupt his performance. Later they resumed the march together with the guacharaquera Victoria Suárez.

And how can we forget the presentation of Julián Rojas when he was crowned King Vallenato at the 1991 Festival. It was early in the morning on May 1st of that year, when Juancho Rois lent Julián Rojas his accordion because one of his own had presented an inconvenience and thus the sanandresano managed to be crowned.

