The Human Resources Network of the Taozhu Miao Branch Administration launched the upgrading of enterprise talent cultivation measures

The “Enterprise Human Resources Service Network” of the Taozhu Miao Branch of the Labor Development Agency of the Ministry of Labor was officially launched on 5/30. At the same time, the “Green Talent Trend Forum” was also held, with the theme of corporate net zero carbon emissions and ESG sustainable development. Chen Yanhao, director of the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research, and Jiang Huiying, Asia-Pacific associate director of the Enterprise Sustainable Environment Department of Hewlett-Packard Technology, were invited to give lectures. 125 institutions and 160 people participated.

Lin Shuyuan, Director of the Taozhu Miao Branch, said that the Ministry of Labor has formulated a number of measures to improve the human resources of enterprises. In order to provide quick search services for enterprises, the Taozhu Miao Branch has specially set up a “Taozhu Miao Enterprise Human Resources Service Network”, which represents the branch’s commitment to the human resources development of enterprises in the jurisdiction. Focus on providing faster services through the online system, so that business partners can easily obtain government resources and support on the same service platform, and speed up the resolution of difficult and miscellaneous problems in the development of corporate human resources.

The Taozhu Miao Enterprise Human Resources Service Network has a “Enterprise Resources Zone”, which allows business units to learn about employment services and vocational training resources at one time; “Helper” provides small and medium-sized enterprises with basic HR knowledge related to employee career development, as well as “smart customer service” 24 hours a day, providing accurate, real-time and interactive information at any time.

If you have any questions about enhancing corporate competitiveness or organizational transformation and other related fields, please visit the “Taozhu Miao Enterprise Human Resources Service Network” (https://hrservice.wda.gov.tw) of the Taozhu Miao Branch Administration for more details! From June onwards, the Taozhu Miao Branch Office will continue to hold human resources workshops and human resources training and other related courses. Through lecturers with rich experience in the field of human resources, they will discuss topics such as talent selection, talent cultivation, and talent retention in a simple way. From the basics to the advanced step-by-step analysis, please go to the service website for inquiries and registration or call (03) 485-5368 extension 1901, 1905 for relevant information.

