The Infanta Sofía reaches her confirmation, in which Felipe VI acts as godfather

Madrid, (EFE (Image: Nacho Martín).- The Infanta Sofía has arrived this Thursday at the church of lto Asunción de Nuestra Señora, in the Madrid district of Aravaca, where she will receive confirmation, accompanied by Felipe VI, who will be her godfather, Queen Letizia and Princess Leonor.

Also attending the religious ceremony are Queen Sofía, and the Infanta’s maternal grandparents, Paloma Rocasolano, godmother of the Infanta’s baptism, and Jesús Ortiz, as well as his partner, Ana Togores.

The absence of King Juan Carlos was taken for granted due to his distance from the Royal Family after his decision to go live in Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates), where he has resided since August 2020.

