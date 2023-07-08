The inter clubs began in Chambo

LOCAL.-

The inter-club competition began in Chambo, the commitment that the community has towards the game is reflected in the participation of more than 40 teams. The Chambo Cantonal League has organized 2 categories for the development of this contest.

The emotion and passion of soccer were present in Chambo with the inauguration of the Inter-club Championship organized by the Cantonal League. In this competition, around 45 local teams will participate in an exciting battle for the title, divided into 2 categories. The opening ceremony was a real spectacle, full of enthusiasm and expectation. The teams proudly paraded wearing their colors and showing the sporting spirit that characterizes the Chambo community. The Inter Club Championship is an opportunity for local teams to show their talent and skills on the pitch. The Inter Clubs Championship is an opportunity to strengthen sports ties in Chambo.

