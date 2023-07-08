Home » The inter clubs began in Chambo
News

The inter clubs began in Chambo

by admin
The inter clubs began in Chambo

LOCAL.-

The inter-club competition began in Chambo, the commitment that the community has towards the game is reflected in the participation of more than 40 teams. The Chambo Cantonal League has organized 2 categories for the development of this contest.

The Chambo Cantonal League has organized 2 categories for the development of this contest.

The emotion and passion of soccer were present in Chambo with the inauguration of the Inter-club Championship organized by the Cantonal League. In this competition, around 45 local teams will participate in an exciting battle for the title, divided into 2 categories. The opening ceremony was a real spectacle, full of enthusiasm and expectation. The teams proudly paraded wearing their colors and showing the sporting spirit that characterizes the Chambo community. The Inter Club Championship is an opportunity for local teams to show their talent and skills on the pitch. The Inter Clubs Championship is an opportunity to strengthen sports ties in Chambo.

See also  Campus tragedy!College students of Shandong University of Science and Technology stabbed people with a knife at will, 1 dead and 6 injured. Armed police stood guard with live ammunition at the school gate | Shandong University of Science and Technology |

You may also like

Pedersen wins – Cavendish’s record dream shattered

Vallenato Eduardo Ortega will be honored at the...

Thematic conference for the field of digitized mobility...

The first Barbie Museum in Ecuador opens its...

Deputies from Cauca were arrested for illegal checkpoint

Ministry changes the federal youth games

City of Hernandarias celebrated its 127 years of...

Understanding the Golden Visa: A Pathway to Permanent...

Google Drive will not disappear – El Diario

DAX price target: 18,000 points in the coming...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy