The last goodbye to Fernando Villavicencio

After a wake reserved for the family, dozens of people went to the Quito Exhibition Center on August 11 to say their last goodbye to Fernando Villavicencio.

The tribute prior to the burial of the former presidential candidate took place in the midst of a strong security deployment.

Ecuadorians still moved by the crime gathered at the scene to bid farewell to the journalist and former assemblyman, before heading to the cemetery.

The coffin was covered with an Ecuadorian flag and his photo.

The attendees formed a long line to wait their turn and dedicate a few last words to him in the midst of tears and shouts of support for what was his political life.

The coffin with the body of Fernando Villavicencio arrived at the Monteolivo holy field in northern Quito, around 5:15 p.m.

His family, friends and relatives said their last goodbye in wake room number 6, reported Primicias.

There they prayed for his eternal rest and waited until 6:30 p.m., when they received the news that it was time to take him to the place where he would be buried.

In a caravan led by the mother and daughters of Villavicenciothe hearse moved the body amid the sadness of those who accompanied it.

Arrested after murder of Villavicencio

The Prosecutor’s Office has identified six suspects in the murder, who face charges of up to 26 years in prison each.

The federal agency of the United States, the FBI, announced Thursday that it would contribute to the investigations of the assassination.

Fernando Villavicencio had denounced threats days before from one of the main organized crime groups in the country.

The candidate for the Presidency was assassinated on Wednesday, August 9, after leaving a political rally.

Five of the nine people injured during the attack are still hospitalized, in stable condition.

