The latest situation of the Beijing epidemic situation on November 23: 388 new local confirmed cases and 1098 local asymptomatic infections were added yesterday

CCTV news client report From 0:00 to 24:00 on November 22, Beijing added 388 local confirmed cases and 1098 asymptomatic infections(including 10 cases of asymptomatic infection transferred to confirmed cases, of which 634 cases have been notified),1,186 isolation observers, 290 social screening personnel, no new suspected cases; 8 newly imported confirmed cases and 40 asymptomatic infections, no new suspected cases. 80 cases were cured and discharged, and 68 cases of asymptomatic infection were released from medical observation.

Indigenous confirmed cases

Confirmed cases 1 to 5: currently living in Dongcheng District;

Confirmed cases 6 and 7: currently living in Xicheng District;

Confirmed cases 8 to 41: currently living in Chaoyang District;

Confirmed cases 42, 43, and 44: currently living in Haidian District;

Confirmed cases 45 to 73: currently living in Tongzhou District;

Confirmed case 74: currently living in Shunyi District;

Confirmed cases 75 and 76: currently living in Daxing District;

Confirmed case 77: currently living in Huairou District;

Confirmed case 78: currently living in Miyun District;

Confirmed case 79: currently living in Yanqing District.

All of the above are social screening personnel, and they were diagnosed as confirmed cases on November 22.