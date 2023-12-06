The national education system’s 2023 “World AIDS Day” themed publicity event was held at Central South University—China Education Online

The national education system’s 2023 “World AIDS Day” themed publicity event was successfully held at Central South University on November 30. The event, hosted by the Department of Physical Health and Art Education of the Ministry of Education, aimed to promote AIDS prevention education in the education system and create a positive atmosphere for teachers and students to actively participate in AIDS prevention education.

The event was co-organized by the Hunan Provincial Department of Education, Hunan Provincial Health Commission, and the National School AIDS Prevention Education Expert Group. The heads of the Department of Physical Health and Art Education of the Ministry of Education, the Hunan Provincial Department of Education, the Hunan Provincial Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and representatives of teachers and students from universities in Hunan Province attended the event.

With the theme of “Gathering the Strength of Teachers and Students to Fight AIDS Together”, the event emphasized the importance of continuously improving the awareness of AIDS prevention and treatment knowledge among young students. It was highlighted that the education system and schools have always attached great importance to AIDS prevention work, actively carrying out AIDS prevention education activities, and making efforts to control the national AIDS epidemic.

During the event, the “Life Skills-Based School AIDS Prevention Health Education Teacher Training Curriculum” (College and Middle School Edition) was released by the National School AIDS Prevention Education Expert Group of the Ministry of Education and the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The curriculum aims to guide colleges and middle schools to carry out AIDS prevention education in a standardized manner.

Additionally, AIDS prevention science popularization works by universities in Hunan Province were announced and displayed. The event featured the performance of an AIDS prevention melodrama titled “The Choice of Love and AIDS” to highlight the impact of AIDS on life and to raise awareness about AIDS prevention and treatment.

Experts on AIDS prevention also gave a special lecture entitled “Be aware of AIDS and prevent AIDS, and be the first person responsible for your own health“, calling on the whole society to eliminate discrimination and urging young people and social groups to actively participate in AIDS prevention and treatment. The event served as a platform to engage and educate the community about the importance of AIDS prevention and the need to combat discrimination associated with the disease.

