The new La Encharcazón bridge has already been installed

The commander of the Special Brigade of Military Engineers of the National Army reported that the installation of the new semi-permanent metal bridge over the Iró River, in the community of Encharcazón, between Istmina and Condoto, has already been completed.

The last thing to be installed were the floor units and the adaptation of the accesses

It is already in service, there is already vehicular traffic but the official handover ceremony of this bridge will take place next Saturday.

The old bridge failed on April 10, causing serious damage to the population and economy of five municipalities and generating several protests from the communities.

