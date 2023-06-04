The new week also brings rain and thunderstorms in Carinthia

Unstable weather is expected for the whole of Austria for the coming week. According to experts from the Unwetterzentrale (UWZ), larger amounts of rain and thunderstorms are also to be expected regionally. The last weather-determining, blocking high pressure area over the North Atlantic is currently weakening and in the new week there will be a weak high-altitude low over Central Europe, it is said. “The sunny and stable summer weather is over for the time being,” forecasts Manfred Spatzierer, UWZ chief meteorologist.

In Carinthia it will be too cool for this time of year again on Monday with maximum values ​​of 20 degrees. Showers of rain are possible across the state. The same applies to Tuesday, although the sun should appear more often. From the middle of the week the weather should loosen up again. Until the weekend it will remain unstable in Carinthia.