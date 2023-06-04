Home » The new week also brings rain and thunderstorms in Carinthia
News

The new week also brings rain and thunderstorms in Carinthia

by admin
The new week also brings rain and thunderstorms in Carinthia

Unstable weather is expected for the whole of Austria for the coming week. According to experts from the Unwetterzentrale (UWZ), larger amounts of rain and thunderstorms are also to be expected regionally. The last weather-determining, blocking high pressure area over the North Atlantic is currently weakening and in the new week there will be a weak high-altitude low over Central Europe, it is said. “The sunny and stable summer weather is over for the time being,” forecasts Manfred Spatzierer, UWZ chief meteorologist.

In Carinthia it will be too cool for this time of year again on Monday with maximum values ​​of 20 degrees. Showers of rain are possible across the state. The same applies to Tuesday, although the sun should appear more often. From the middle of the week the weather should loosen up again. Until the weekend it will remain unstable in Carinthia.

See also  Nuoro, school recognizes trans identity

You may also like

A forgotten tunnel was rediscovered during the renovation...

Mayara participates in the work of a parliamentary...

Construction of the Huila Science Center is postponed

Triathlon: One dead after an accident at the...

India is able to determine the “cause” of...

New attempt or farewell – what will become...

The content of the Friday sermon on the...

Nadal underwent surgery to check the status of...

Exchange of blows between China and the USA:...

Chung Cheong-rae, Standing Chairperson Enduring… “If Kim Jin-pyo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy