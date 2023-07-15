Home » the numbers of the Local Police Operations Center have been reactivated
News

the numbers of the Local Police Operations Center have been reactivated

by admin

MAYOR COMMUNICATION – The toll-free number of the URP 800.532532 will also be active from Saturday 15 July

HACKER ATTACK MUNICIPALITY OF FERRARA, THE NUMBERS OF THE LOCAL POLICE OPERATIONAL CENTER REHABILITATED. THE URP TOOL-FREE NUMBER ALSO ACTIVE FROM SATURDAY

Ferrara, July 14 – The numbers of the local police operations center were restored yesterday evening (JUL 13) 0532 – 418600 e 418601 which had been disabled on Wednesday morning due to the hacker attack on the Municipality of Ferrara. The numbers are open 24/7.

The telephones travel on the VOIP service (which uses the computer network) and for this very reason they had been affected by the network attack. Should there be disservices connected to the telephone line, for emergencies it is advisable to contact the Police Headquarters (113) and the Carabinieri (112), who – with the local police – are in direct contact.

The telephones of the Urp are also being reactivated, users will be able to contact the number from tomorrow morning 800532532 during office opening hours (Saturday 9-12 and other days – except Sunday – from 8.30 to 13, Tuesday and Thursday also in the afternoon from 14 to 17.30)

(Mayor Communication)

See also  Henan primary and secondary schools will welcome the beginning of the school season and require returning teachers and students to undergo nucleic acid testing_Official_Anyang_Conduct

You may also like

Dental analysis provides new insights into population development...

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Kaleidoscope

Owner’s False Promise: The Controversy Surrounding A 10...

Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” –...

Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration...

Rural communities of Arauquita received 15 kilometers of...

Beijing Zoo’s Cool Measures: Mats, Sprinklers, and ‘Cool...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy