the numbers of the Local Police Operations Center have been reactivated

MAYOR COMMUNICATION – The toll-free number of the URP 800.532532 will also be active from Saturday 15 July

Ferrara, July 14 – The numbers of the local police operations center were restored yesterday evening (JUL 13) 0532 – 418600 e 418601 which had been disabled on Wednesday morning due to the hacker attack on the Municipality of Ferrara. The numbers are open 24/7.

The telephones travel on the VOIP service (which uses the computer network) and for this very reason they had been affected by the network attack. Should there be disservices connected to the telephone line, for emergencies it is advisable to contact the Police Headquarters (113) and the Carabinieri (112), who – with the local police – are in direct contact.

The telephones of the Urp are also being reactivated, users will be able to contact the number from tomorrow morning 800532532 during office opening hours (Saturday 9-12 and other days – except Sunday – from 8.30 to 13, Tuesday and Thursday also in the afternoon from 14 to 17.30)

(Mayor Communication)

