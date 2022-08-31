Listen to the audio version of the article

Clear sky and pleasant temperature in Milan Monday 1 September 1997, the date of birth of our online editorial office as part of the “Sole 24 Ore-Idea”, an editorial research and development area set up to experiment with digital technologies and create new information services and documentation. There are several professional skills that can be found within it: journalists and polygraphers (a “rib” of the weekly «Mondo Economico», which had ceased its publications in July), alongside documentalists and multimedia operators.

Considerable impulse to the initiative comes from the managing director Maurizio Galluzzo, who assumes the management responsibility of the area ad interim. The point of reference for the editorial staff is the director of the newspaper Ernesto Auci. In fact, as early as spring 1995 with “Il Sole 24 Ore” it was possible to obtain an internet connection through Italia On Line (joint-venture Olivetti-Il Sole 24 Ore), while the site was officially registered in April 1996. In October of the same year, “ilsole24ore.it” is presented at the Smau in Milan (after a few years the domain suffix will become “com”) and in May 1997 the site inaugurates the first forums for the tax return, but only from September 1997 an online editorial office of journalists is formed for the autonomous production of articles and services. the possibility of following the two conferences in Real Video and Real Audio. For a couple of years – between 1998 and 2000 – «Il Sole 24 Ore online» was managed by Elia Zamboni, to become an integral part of the editorial board of the newspaper «Il Sole 24 Ore» after that time.

A few years earlier, Nichi Grauso had been a pioneer of online newspapers in Italy with «L’Unione Sarda», available on the internet through the Video On Line provider since December 1994; it will follow a couple of months later “L’Unità”, then directed by Walter Veltroni. “Il Corriere della Sera” came out on the internet in 1995, but until 2000 at its web address it was possible to find only the articles of the paper edition, apart from some very important news. «La Repubblica» appeared on an experimental basis on the internet for the elections of April 1996, those won by Romano Prodi’s Olive Tree. It is said that Eugenio Scalfari was impressed, to the point of making this joke: “From today on, we in the printed newspapers are unemployed.” However, the inauguration of the «Repubblica» website will take place on January 14, 1997, the newspaper’s twenty-first birthday. «La Stampa» registered the domain in April 1995, in connection with the Ciaoweb portal, while the on-line editorial office was set up only in 1999.

L’anno zero via the internet

For the experts, the year zero for internet in Italy is conventionally considered 1996 (but not everyone agrees), when the first graphic “browsers” spread (precursor Netscape Navigator, then Internet Explorer arrives). Today the digital natives of that time have become young adults and perhaps it arouses a benevolent smile to say that they received – it was the summer of 1997 – the first explanations about e-mail and the “triple W” of websites during a business lunch, in a rustic trattoria at the Bonola metro station in Milan (where there were the press presses of the newspaper and some administrative and commercial offices): Dr. Alessandro Pegoraro, head of multimedia development and projects of the Sole 24 Ore group, amicably indoctrinated us. What was, however, the information landscape in the second half of the 1990s? Paper newspapers sold well and newsstands did not have to close: the circulation of “Corriere della Sera” approached 700 thousand copies, “Repubblica” followed just under 600 thousand, copies of “Stampa” and “Sole 24 Ore” they exceeded 400,000 and 350,000 respectively (Ads data for 1996). Overall, the Italian newspapers sold more than six million copies.

Even then, CNN satellite TV reached all over the world (in the wake of the fame it gained during the first Gulf War in 1991). But coverage abroad from Italy was modest. In the main European capitals, international copies of the major Italian newspapers, printed in reduced format and on thin paper, were on sale (on average the day after). For Rai news, in Europe, it was possible to listen to the radio “The midnight newspaper” broadcast on the average wave of 333.3 m from Milan and 354.6 m from Rome (during the day the medium waves do not propagate beyond the 250-300 km from the transmitter).