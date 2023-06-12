The pharmacies are running out of breath

Am Kröpcke, less than five minutes from Central Station away, intersect Hanovers two main pedestrian zones. On Monday afternoon, many passers-by stop because a brass band is playing, dozens of people in white coats are handing out flyers and using a microphone to provide information about what is going on: delivery bottlenecksexcessive bureaucracy, skills shortageNullretax and fair remuneration in order to be able to continue to guarantee the supply of medicines to the population across the board.