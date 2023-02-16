Home News The police responded that after the woman was beaten and had a miscarriage, her throat was cut up to 16cm.
The police responded that after the woman was beaten and had a miscarriage, her throat was cut up to 16cm.

The police responded that after the woman was beaten and had a miscarriage, her throat was cut up to 16cm.

On February 15, “Hangzhou Daily” and other media released news that a woman in Zhangjiajie City, Hunan Province had her throat cut after being beaten and had a miscarriage. At about 20 o’clock, the relevant person in charge of the Public Security Bureau of Zhangjiajie City, Hunan Province responded that the suspect is still under administrative detention. The person in charge also stated that the woman’s statement that the suspect “will be released after 10 days of detention” does not match the facts.

According to the person in charge of the Zhangjiajie City Public Security Bureau, the woman’s self-reported injury is true, but she still needs to wait for the results of the injury appraisal before making a further judgment. If the minor injury standard is met, the police will take criminal detention measures for the suspect.

The person in charge told the reporter that the police also communicated with the woman on the current situation and process of handling the case. At present, the woman’s mood is relatively stable, and she has taken down the previously released video asking for help.

According to “Hangzhou Daily” and other media reports, on February 13, a woman in Zhangjiajie, Hunan posted a video on a social platform on the 13th, saying that she was revenged by her ex-boyfriend and cut her throat. The wound was 16cm long, and she struggled to go to the hospital. The woman also replied in the comment area that after the murderer has been detained by the police, she is waiting for the injury appraisal, but “what should I do when he is released from detention?”

Original title: Police respond to woman’s throat slit after being beaten and having a miscarriage

