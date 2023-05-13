The provincial government holds party group meetings and executive meetings

On May 12, Li Lecheng, deputy secretary of the provincial party committee, governor, and party secretary of the provincial government, presided over the provincial government party group meeting and executive meeting to thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and Liaoning and The spirit of instructions and instructions, conveying and studying the notice of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on printing and distributing the “Outline of Learning Xi Jinping’s Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era (2023 Edition)” and the notice on studying the first and second volumes of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, and conveying to the General Office of the Central Committee , The General Office of the State Council issued the relevant requirements of the “Regulations on Personal Matters Reported by Leading Cadres” to study and implement measures in accordance with the work deployment of the Provincial Party Committee.

The meeting pointed out that studying and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the fundamental requirement for the new era and new journey to create a new situation for career development. Comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve the “two safeguards”, and consciously maintain the same ideological and political actions as the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core. highly consistent. It is necessary to learn and understand the world outlook, methodology and standpoints and methods throughout Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, firmly grasp the “six must adhere to”, and continuously improve political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution. We must adhere to the above principles, be good at using Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to guide practice and promote work, closely combine theme education, adhere to problem orientation, conduct in-depth investigation and research, make overall plans, highlight key points, and grasp the economy in the second quarter with the spirit of nailing nails Operation, promote the construction of key industrial clusters, agricultural production, improvement of people’s livelihood, optimization of business environment, construction of cadres’ work style and ability improvement, etc., with new progress and new results in various tasks, to ensure the first battle of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

The meeting listened to the report on the basic situation of the study trips to Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Inner Mongolia, emphasizing the need to thoroughly implement General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech on the revitalization and development of Northeast China and the spirit of instructions, implement the work requirements of the provincial party committee, effectively enhance the sense of urgency, the sense of crisis, the sense of responsibility, face up to the gap, Catching up head-on, developing strengths and offsetting weaknesses, focusing on forging long boards, making up for short boards, and cultivating new boards, so as to accelerate the pace of revitalization and development in an all-round way. It is necessary to further improve the exchange and cooperation mechanism of the three provinces and one district, deepen cooperation in key areas such as maintaining the “five major security” of the country, coordinated industrial development, internal and external opening up, technological innovation, integration of culture and tourism, ecological environmental protection, and transportation infrastructure construction, and adhere to the same direction Make efforts to achieve win-win cooperation.

The meeting listened to reports on the improvement of the minimum living allowances for urban and rural residents, the basic living standards of the extremely poor, the basic living care of orphans, and the streamlining of living allowance standards for retired workers in the 1960s. Do good things well, do practical things, further protect and improve people’s livelihood in the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security.

The meeting also studied other matters.



