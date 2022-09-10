On September 9, the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting of the Standing Committee to convey and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the 27th meeting of the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, and to study the implementation opinions of Shaanxi Province. Provincial Party Secretary Liu Guozhong presided over the meeting.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the important speech of the general secretary, combine the study and implementation of the important instructions of the important speech of the general secretary to visit Shaanxi, base on the actual situation of Shaanxi, make deep and practical work of comprehensively deepening the reform, and meet the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with practical actions. Victory held. It is necessary to adhere to the “four aspects”, focus on serving the country’s high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement, allocate scientific and technological strength and innovation resources, do a good job in the construction of major scientific and technological infrastructure, and focus on the province’s advantageous fields such as aerospace, energy and chemical industry, and modern agriculture. “Stuck neck” technology, produce more results and produce good results, and strive to play a greater role in Shaanxi in the new nationwide system for tackling key core technologies. It is necessary to build and make good use of Qin Chuangyuan, highlight the main body of the enterprise and its dominant position in the market, accelerate the transformation of achievements, and form more scientific and technological innovation projects and enterprises. It is necessary to further promote the reform of the scientific and technological system, implement systems such as “revelation and leadership” and the system of responsibility for the chief technical engineer, speed up the transformation of the government’s scientific and technological management functions, implement various policies and measures to serve academicians of the two academies, and create a good innovation environment for scientific researchers.

The meeting called for the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, continue to implement the comprehensive conservation strategy, focus on key areas such as energy, industry, construction, transportation, etc. Double control, and extensive activities to create energy-saving institutions and green families. It is necessary to continue to deepen rural reform, in accordance with the deployment of the central government, prudently and steadily promote the reform of rural collective commercial construction land into the market, do a good job in the pilot work of extending the second round of land contracts for 30 years after the expiration of the second round of land contracts, continue to expand the rural collective economy, and better drive the peasants. Get rich. At the same time, space management and control requirements such as permanent basic farmland, ecological protection red lines, and urban development boundaries must be strictly implemented. It is necessary to improve the rural medical and health system, strengthen the overall planning and distribution of medical resources in the county, optimize the supply of primary medical and health services, strengthen the construction of rural doctors, and strive to allow the masses to enjoy convenient health services at their doorsteps.

