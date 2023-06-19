Home » The rain is coming soon!Yuyao issued a yellow lightning warning- Yuyao News
The rain is coming soon!Yuyao issued a yellow lightning warning- Yuyao News

At 12:24 on June 19, 2023, Yuyao Meteorological Observatory issued a yellow lightning warning signal:Affected by convective cloud clusters, lightning activities have occurred in Fengshan Street of our city at present. It is expected that there will be showers or thunderstorms in all towns (townships, streets) of our city from this afternoon to night. In strong convective weather such as thunderstorms and strong winds, please pay attention to prevent the adverse effects of strong convective weather.

statement:All content and information sourced from “Yaojie Client” and “Yuyao News Network” may not be reproduced without the permission of this website! The media and websites that have been authorized by the agreement of this website must indicate “the source of the manuscript: Yuyao News Network” when downloading and using. Other texts, pictures, audio and video information reproduced on this website are all from the Internet and do not represent the views of this website, and their copyrights belong to the original authors. If you find that the information reproduced on this website infringes your rights, please contact us: 0574-62735052, and we will verify and deal with it in time.

