THE RAS EL MAE CV CAMP AT THE RENDEZVOUS WITH THE 14th EDITION OF THE TRAIL DES CEDRES

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The National Camp for Summer Camps of Ras El Mae under the territorial community of Bensmim in the Province of Ifrane welcomes; the time of a weekend; dozens of men and women trail runners invited to take part in the 14th edition of the Trail des Cèdres scheduled from Friday 09 to Sunday 11 June 2023 in progress.

Remember that the Trail de l’Atlas is a running race over a long overall distance of 84 km, organized in a natural environment in the heart of the Ifrane National Park and it is a sport that is increasingly practiced throughout the world that entered Morocco a few years ago.

According to its organizers, the Trail des Cèdres in its 14th Edition this year includes two different races including

the first is in three stages with an overall distance of 84 km spread over 36 km for the first stage, 26 km for the second and 22 km for the third stage. As for the second race; it is planned in two stages with a total length of only 48 km spread over 26 km for the first stage and 22 km for the second.

Since its creation by Abdelkader El Mouaziz, the Moroccan athlete, a specialist in long-distance races, and in particular the marathon, who twice won the London Marathon (1999 and 2001), and also won the New Zealand Marathon. York in 2000; Ifrane’s Sport and Nature Association has had time to make a name for itself, but it would benefit from being even better known. Because the Sports and Nature Association is more than 500 marathon runners from all over the world to take part in the Trail des Cèdres.