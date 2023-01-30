The relationship of John Duke and Lina Tejeiro It gave a lot to talk about months ago after a few months full of romance and happiness, the famous couple ended their relationship that was followed by many through social networks.

The truth is that recently the Antioquia singer and influencer revealed the specific reason why the actress from ‘Fathers and sons’ he had finished him, admitting that it had been a unilateral decision that although it hurt him, he accepted with respect.

“She had a roll with the issue of distance. I couldn’t travel every day. My whole life is in Medallo… Sometimes we made the effort to be all in Bogotá. I organized almost all my life to go at least once a week”Duque revealed, mentioning that although she also traveled regularly to her city, it was not enough and the relationship fell apart.

This was the reason why, according to the paisa singer, Lina Tejeiro would have decided that it was best to end, since she was not ready for a long-distance relationship, especially with the heavy schedule of both in the midst of tours, concerts or recordings.

“That’s where things began to deteriorate, on her birthday I went to visit her and there we talked: ‘Well, until today we have your services’…The end was a serious talk, two mature people saying: ‘I don’t I like this, I don’t like this. It can be fixed? No. It’s left like that’”he confessed saying that it had been difficult but that he understood what the actress was saying to him.

On the other hand, the man from Antioquia also revealed that the hint of mascara had hurt him and that although many advised him not to take it personally and respond, he decided to do it and take the matter with humor:

“I didn’t want to, she was the one who said: ‘I don’t want to go on anymore.’ She was in that process when she comes out with that mascara thing. That was her explanation of why we had broken up. I didn’t understand what had happened,” he concluded by saying.

It should be noted that Juan Duque and Lina Tejeiro met at a party organized by Aída Victoria Merlano, the influencer from Barranquilla who is very close to the llanera.