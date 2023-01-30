Home News The reason why Lina Tejeiro finished Juan Duque
News

The reason why Lina Tejeiro finished Juan Duque

by admin
The reason why Lina Tejeiro finished Juan Duque

The relationship of John Duke and Lina Tejeiro It gave a lot to talk about months ago after a few months full of romance and happiness, the famous couple ended their relationship that was followed by many through social networks.

The truth is that recently the Antioquia singer and influencer revealed the specific reason why the actress from ‘Fathers and sons’ he had finished him, admitting that it had been a unilateral decision that although it hurt him, he accepted with respect.

“She had a roll with the issue of distance. I couldn’t travel every day. My whole life is in Medallo… Sometimes we made the effort to be all in Bogotá. I organized almost all my life to go at least once a week”Duque revealed, mentioning that although she also traveled regularly to her city, it was not enough and the relationship fell apart.

This was the reason why, according to the paisa singer, Lina Tejeiro would have decided that it was best to end, since she was not ready for a long-distance relationship, especially with the heavy schedule of both in the midst of tours, concerts or recordings.

“That’s where things began to deteriorate, on her birthday I went to visit her and there we talked: ‘Well, until today we have your services’…The end was a serious talk, two mature people saying: ‘I don’t I like this, I don’t like this. It can be fixed? No. It’s left like that’”he confessed saying that it had been difficult but that he understood what the actress was saying to him.

See also  The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee convened a meeting to earnestly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech at the special seminar for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. Li Xi presided over the meeting. Guangdong Provincial People's Government Portal

On the other hand, the man from Antioquia also revealed that the hint of mascara had hurt him and that although many advised him not to take it personally and respond, he decided to do it and take the matter with humor:

“I didn’t want to, she was the one who said: ‘I don’t want to go on anymore.’ She was in that process when she comes out with that mascara thing. That was her explanation of why we had broken up. I didn’t understand what had happened,” he concluded by saying.

It should be noted that Juan Duque and Lina Tejeiro met at a party organized by Aída Victoria Merlano, the influencer from Barranquilla who is very close to the llanera.

You may also like

The course of the Ranchería dam ‘cannot be...

Rhinoplasty? What you should know about this surgery

Digital economies continue to make their way in...

Two young people die in motorcycle accident in...

󽡿 ʮ_йҾŻ

public services administration

Ten crimes that the judicial reform of the...

Beating up a young black man revives the...

Salomón arrived in Bocas del Pauto with announcements...

The Vallenato people will continue to rock and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy