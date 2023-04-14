Home News The Salvadoran economy and world perspectives: Rafael Lemus
The Salvadoran economy and world perspectives: Rafael Lemus

The economist Rafael Lemus spoke this Thursday on the Platform program about the economic recovery, which he indicated is still underway, but has encountered obstacles along the way.

“The Monetary Fund and the World Bank organize 2 annual meetings, in April and October, this is the first report, the message is: the road to recovery continues but has encountered setbacks”he reaffirmed.

In this sense, the economist assured that the economic recovery is going to continue at a slow pace, in contrast to an inflation that is not subsiding as expected, and that is stalling economic growth.

“In recent months there has been financial turbulence, a consequence of the monetary policy management of rates and liquidity restrictions that have occurred in the worldhe explained.

“The Salvadoran economy in the face of world prospects?”, Lemus clarified that the economies that have a low rate are those of developed countries, and that inflation is falling, but not at the expected rate.

Finally, the economist assured that in the country what has grown the most is extreme poverty, which has gone from 4.5% to 8.6% in Salvadoran households, “It is important that the Government seek a solution for this vulnerable and poor group”, express.

