The terrible and tragic case of the murder of Dj Valentina Trespalacios that occurred in the city of Bogotá, reactivated the drive of a mother who is also looking for her daughter.

This is Natalia Buitrago (22 years old), beautician, cosmetologist and model who disappeared last August 2021, when she was in Cartagena celebrating her birthday with her sentimental partner Hernán Darío Jiménez.

Disappeared more than 16 months ago, Claribel Moreno, Natalia’s mother, who lived in Pereira, assures that the Attorney General’s Office has not advanced her case, and demands that it be treated with the same efficiency and speed as Valentina’s aforementioned , died for alleged femicide.

According to the version of relatives, due to signal problems that did not allow it to be called, Natalia sent a message to her mother informing her that she would be in the Rosario Islands for four days.

Mrs. Claribel assures that she and her family have been the victim of different threats; but she assures that she will continue with the case until she finds the whereabouts of her daughter.

The main suspect in the disappearance of the young woman is her current partner, who left the country and would have been captured in Mexico in December for another crime; so her mother desperately asks for seriousness in the investigation in her case.

Case DJ Valentina Trespalacios

The Colombian Institute of Legal Medicine delivered the final opinion of the causes that caused the death of Valentina Trespalacios. The document establishes that the DJ had blows to her body and face.

“He presented marked congestion and facial edema, as well as signs of multiple blunt force trauma scattered throughout his forearms and sacral region,” the document reads.

The forensic team assured that the 23-year-old girl had “bruises on the labial mucosa, cheeks, and perinasal abrasions.”

Apparently Valentina Trespalacios was asleep at the time of the femicide because she was in her underwear. The Legal Medicine team observed the “full body, adequately packed of a young adult woman, dressed in a girdle with a bra and half-leg, underwear, with signs of strangulation and concealment maneuvers.”

In turn, he stressed that the body had no marks “or signs of restraint.”

The document also detailed how the DJ’s body was found on Sunday, January 22, in the Cámbulos neighborhood.

“The corpse was inside a blue plasticized travel suitcase, which was properly packed in a white plastic bag,” the entity specified, recalling that the suitcase was sealed with black electrical tape.

Photo: Instagram La_Nata

Comments