Applying for a degree and evaluating professional titles mostly have certain requirements for publishing papers. However, formal journals not only have high requirements, but also have a long publishing cycle. Therefore, criminals have discovered “business opportunities” and allowed illegal academic journals to flood into the market. In an illegal business case heard by Beijing Shunyi Court, a pair of sisters and brothers summoned agents to solicit papers in counterfeit regular periodicals, printed counterfeit publications privately, and carried out illegal activities. In just four years, they published more than 100,000 papers on behalf of them. , making a profit of more than 18 million yuan.

Brother and sister counterfeit papers and journals: earned more than 18 million in four years

Applying for a degree and evaluating professional titles are inseparable from papers, but publishing papers in regular journals is not only demanding, but also takes a long time to publish.

Some criminals found “business opportunities” from it, produced illegal academic journals, helped people get away with it, and even formed an industrial chain.

According to Beijing Daily, Beijing Shunyi Court recently heard an illegal business operation case. Yang’s sister and brother summoned agents and posted an advertisement on the Internet saying that they could publish papers on their behalf, and solicited papers in counterfeit regular journals.

They charged “page fees” ranging from 200 to 1,000 yuan, and entrusted small unqualified printing factories to print counterfeit publications without permission.

They even created fake websites to enable papers to go online and provide search screenshots.

In just 4 years, the siblings published more than 100,000 papers on their behalf, earning more than 18 million yuan in profit.

In the end, for the crime of illegal business operation, Yang was sentenced to 3 years and 8 months in prison and fined 2 million yuan; his brother was sentenced to 2 years in prison, suspended for 2 years, and fined 500,000 yuan.

