On October 12, the communique of the Seventh Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China was released, which aroused enthusiastic responses among the vast number of party members, cadres and masses in our city. With excitement, everyone learned the spirit of the plenary session for the first time and talked freely about their experiences. Everyone said that the great achievements are inspiring and the future prospects are inspiring. We should unite more closely around the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, work hard and move forward courageously, strive to create a better future for Chongqing, and meet with practical actions. The party’s twentieth victory was held.

In the past 5 years, Chongqing has made major achievements in various undertakings

“The plenary session summed up the major achievements of the party and the country, which is exciting and inspiring, and it has strengthened our confidence in promoting high-quality development.” Li Yinglan, secretary of the Jiangjin District Party Committee, said that over the past five years, Jiangjin District has always kept in mind the general secretary’s Yin Yin entrusted to adhere to the drive of innovation, vigorously develop the consumer goods industry, adhere to the opening up, adhere to the rural revitalization strategy, and continue to enhance the comprehensive strength. In 2021, the GDP of the whole region will exceed 120 billion yuan. Next, Jiangjin District will build a high-quality pilot area for the development of the same city, accelerate the construction of “five places and one city”, take on great responsibilities, show great achievements, and strive to create a new situation of high-quality development.

“In the past five years, Wanzhou District has been actively involved in the construction of the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle and the coordinated development of the city’s ‘one district and two groups’. “Wanzhou District Mayor Nie Hongyan said that Wanzhou District will continue to seize strategic opportunities, build strong development advantages, learn to make good use of the “two mountains theory”, take a deep and solid “two industrialization road”, and speed up the construction of ecological priority green development demonstration area; Focus on building a “5+10” modern industrial system, a “4+4+2″ modern service industry system, and a modern high-efficiency agricultural system with mountain characteristics, and speed up the construction of the Three Gorges Reservoir Area Economic Center; Multi-connection, one air and one port” three-dimensional comprehensive transportation system, accelerate the construction of a national comprehensive transportation and logistics hub; make good use of the “Three Gorges” brand, focus on improving the level of regional central cities, strive to be the vanguard of high-quality development and high-quality life, and strive to be in the The city has shown great responsibility and new achievements in the development of a game of chess.

Li Zhigang, president of Chongqing Beer Co., Ltd., said that in the past five years, Heavy Beer has fulfilled its commitment to “make it bigger and stronger and become a leading beer company in China“. Especially in 2020, with the support of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, Chong Beer completed a major asset restructuring and grew into the fourth largest beer company in China with an annual revenue of more than 13 billion yuan, forming a supply chain network composed of 26 wineries. Next, Heavy Beer will continue to focus on the corporate purpose of “brewing a better present and future”, continue to promote high-quality development, and help the construction of ecological civilization.

“The plenary meeting proposed to uphold the supremacy of the people and life. I am particularly impressed.” At 6 pm on October 13, Lu Xiaofeng, deputy director of the Dadukou District Center for Disease Control and Prevention, just finished the epidemic research meeting in the district. He said that since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the center has focused on the prevention and treatment of major infectious diseases and strengthened capacity building.

Up to now, the center can complete the initial screening of positive core information in the area within 1 hour; the emergency response capability has been rapidly improved, and it can make more accurate risk judgments; the functional groups of flow adjustment, inspection, and disinfection cooperate with each other to build a strict disease prevention and control system. control system. In the next step, the center will continue to strengthen the ability and level of disease control, strictly implement epidemic prevention and control measures, be pragmatic, upright and innovative, and promote the leap-forward development of disease control.

Deeply understand the decisive meaning of “two establishments”

The sea is the mainstay, and the mountains are majestic to see the main peak. The plenary session summed up the work of the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and further emphasized that the major achievements of the party and the country in the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China are under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core Under the guidance of the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics of the times, the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country worked together to achieve it.

Sun Xiuling, an associate professor at Chongqing Socialist College, said that as a social college teacher in the new era, she has always regarded it as her mission to speak well about Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. “Adhere to the classic interpretation, and through a thorough theoretical analysis of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, clarify the facts and truths one by one, and guide the students to truly understand the new ideas. Next, I will work hard to create a lively and vibrant school. Innovate theoretical courses and continue to tell the Chinese story of new ideas leading the development of the new era.”

“In the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country, a number of landmark scientific and technological achievements have emerged in China. The number of Chinese scholars’ publications in top international academic journals has increased year by year, and the international scientific and technological influence and discourse power have increased significantly.” China Li Zhe, a researcher at the Chongqing Institute of Green and Intelligent Technology of the Academy of Sciences, said with emotion that as a scientific and technological worker in the field of watershed ecological environmental protection restoration, he will continue to base itself on the new stage of development, focus on the international frontier, accumulate bit by bit, overcome difficulties, and accelerate breakthroughs in key points. Core technology, build a strong ecological barrier in the upper reaches of the Yangtze River, and contribute all of its strength to the development of the country and the prosperity of the nation.

“The Three Gorges Museum adheres to the ‘digital heavy exhibition’ strategy, and uses digital technology to make more and more cultural relics live in the present and serve the contemporary era, and the cultural life of citizens is more colorful.” Zhao Zhuo, deputy director of the Cultural Relics Information Department of the China Three Gorges Museum in Chongqing, said that the project The museum has carried out three-dimensional digitization and creative multimedia resource development for more than 2,000 pieces (sets) of precious cultural relics. At the same time, multimedia interactive technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and digital sand table have been introduced to improve the level of exhibition and display, so that citizens’ sense of acquisition has been continuously enhanced and cultural confidence has been enhanced. firmer.

Continuously deepen international cooperation and actively cultivate new growth points

The historical answers are inspiring, and the magnificent journey is inspiring. Forging ahead in a new journey and making contributions to a new era, in the final analysis, we must take responsibility and do our best.

Zeng Jinghua, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Director of the Municipal Sino-Singapore Project Administration, said that the Municipal Sino-Singapore Project Administration will, under the leadership of the three-level cooperation mechanism of the Sino-Singapore Interconnection Project, join hands with Singapore to continue to seize the implementation of RCEP and the Chengdu-Chongqing Shuangcheng Economic Circle. Opportunities such as construction and Chongqing inland open highland construction, continue to grasp the implementation of cooperation plans, actively promote the implementation of key projects and institutional and mechanism innovation, continue to deepen the international cooperation of the new land-sea channel, actively cultivate new growth points of cooperation, and form more visible results. Work together to answer new development issues in the post-pandemic era, make more and new contributions to improving the well-being of the two peoples and promoting regional prosperity and development.

“The community was established in 2017. From a small office, we now have service facilities such as a ‘one-stop’ convenience service hall, a new era civilized practice station, and an ‘old and old’ pension service station. Every day, a large number of people come to the community to do business, Participate in various activities and enjoy elderly care services.” Zhang Wei, Secretary of the Party Branch of Baijiayuan Community, Jiansheng Town, Dadukou District, said that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is about to be held, and everyone is full of confidence in the future. As a grassroots worker, he will Continue to do the most “hopeful” thing for the masses and solve the most “difficult” thing for the masses, continuously strengthen community governance measures, and improve the level of service for the people.

In the early morning of October 13, Mao Chengjian, a forest ranger in Longshe Town, Pengshui Miao and Tujia Autonomous County, went out with a sickle. Walking through dense forests, crossing clear rivers, and singing beautiful folk songs, Mao Chengjian started a day of forest protection work. “In recent years, more and more people have planted trees in the mountains. Everyone pays special attention to forest fire prevention. The hills are getting greener and the water in the rivers and ditches is getting clearer. The village has also changed a lot. Every household has sanitary toilets, everyone’s hygiene habits are getting better and better, and the living environment in the countryside has also improved.” Mao Chengjian said that the plenary session mentioned “vigorously promoting the construction of ecological civilization”, which was encouraged as a grass-roots forest ranger. “I must do a good job in patrolling mountains and forests, protecting national property, and protecting the safety of the people.”

“After learning the spirit of the plenary session, our motivation has doubled.” Jian Guomao, director of the cadre supervision office of the Banan District Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, said that in the past five years, the District Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision has resolutely implemented the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party and the party’s strategic deployment of self-revolution, established and improved The internal supervision mechanism of disciplinary inspection and supervision cadres, the awareness of discipline inspection and supervision cadres in accordance with regulations, disciplines and laws has been significantly enhanced. In the next step, we will continue to implement the concept of “three non-corruption” integration throughout the construction of the discipline inspection and supervision cadre team, continue to promote the internal self-revolution of the discipline inspection and supervision organs, continue to promote the high-quality development of the supervision work of the discipline inspection and supervision cadres, and always be the loyal guardian of the party and the people. .