The Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress to Hold the Fifth Meeting in Changchun

Title: The Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress Announces Agenda for Upcoming Meeting

On July 19, the Standing Committee of the Jilin Provincial People’s Congress held a meeting of directors to discuss important matters and set the agenda for the upcoming fifth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 14th Jilin Provincial People’s Congress. The meeting is scheduled to take place in Changchun from July 26 to 27, lasting for two days.

Chaired by Gao Guangbin, secretary of the party group and deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the meeting of directors proposed several key items to be reviewed during the fifth meeting. Some of the notable draft regulations and decisions include:

1. “Regulations on the Protection of Public Cultural Services in Jilin Province (Draft)”

2. “Regulations on the Management of Grasslands in Jilin Province (Revised Draft)”

3. “Construction and Protection of Communication Facilities in Jilin Province Regulations (Draft Revision)”

4. “Regulations of Jilin Province on Promoting the Development and Application of Big Data (Draft Revision)”

5. “Implementation in Jilin ProvinceMeasures (Draft)”

6. “About AmendmentsDecisions on 3 Local Regulations (Draft)”

7. “Jilin Province Rural Water Supply Regulations (Draft)”

8. “Jilin Province Talent Development Regulations (Draft)”

Additionally, other topics slated for deliberation include various decisions and reports submitted by the provincial government. These include the implementation of Jilin Province’s 2023 national economic and social development plan in the first half of the year, the 2022 provincial budget implementation, fiscal revenue and expenditure reports, and the 2022 provincial-level final accounts.

Furthermore, the meeting will review and approve the proposal on adding local government bonds and budget adjustment plan (draft). The reports relating to combating crimes in the field of ecological environment and resource protection, optimizing childbirth policies for balanced population development, trial work of environmental resources, and procuratorial work of the ecological environment and resource protection will also be reviewed.

The Chairman’s Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress will deliberate on the proposal to submit Hu Yuting’s by-election as a representative of the 14th National People’s Congress. Personnel appointment and dismissal matters will also be discussed.

Key attendees at the meeting included Liu Jinbo, Jia Xiaodong, Hao Guokun, and Li Zhongxin. The event was covered by Li Jiaxing, reporter Li Na.

The agenda-setting meeting concluded on a positive note, as the committee members expressed their commitment to addressing the crucial legislative and administrative matters outlined in the agenda.

