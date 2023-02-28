These have not been easy days for the government of Gustavo Petro. His decisions about the reforms he plans to present in the Congress of the republic have caused divided opinions in public opinion, where even sports journalists such as Carlos Antonio VelezThey have attacked him.

The last thing that happened regarding Gustavo Petro’s decisions was to remove three of his government ministers: Alejandro Gaviria from the Ministry of Education, María Isabel Urrutia from the Ministry of Sports and Patricia Ariza from the Ministry of Culture. Of course, this fact left several questions in the air, despite the fact that his replacements are already known.

But for Carlos Antonio Velezthis event accumulates with others, where according to him he has been disconnected with the reality of the country and has improvised in several decisions that have been made, so he took advantage of the first part of his space to send a message, in his named “minute of the citizen”.

“We are on environmental alert. The air quality in Bogotá is not good, and the truth is that we are contaminated, but because of bad government decisions, the envious, resentful and revengeful spirit of a minority that sweeps to reign”Vélez began his speech, in ‘Palabras mayores’.

Within his speech, Carlos Antonio was emphatic in saying that “Those who called him a democrat were pleased, and then a kick to the board and to govern his own little book, pure and hard dictatorship, with the law of what I say, think and believe”. There he also referred to the fact that it has been developed with a mandate with the “incapable of class”

“You have to call them by name, the doctor is called a doctor, the journalist, a journalist; to the commentator, commentator; to the priest, priest; and to the guerrilla, guerrilla and it is not offending, it is calling them by name”said Vélez, who spoke out against what was done in recent days by Gustavo Petro and his government.

Carlos Antonio Vélez also spoke strongly about Cali



After the controversy that broke out over the effective playing time in the match between Deportivo Cali and Águilas DoradasVélez carried out the investigation of the minutes that the Pinto team played and found a very worrying topic:

“Let’s start with Deportivo Cali. In the game against Tolima, in the last game he played just 18:22, and if the Águilas thing was serious, the Cali thing also needs to be considered ”mentioned Carlos Antonio, who also spoke about the minutes that the Pinto team played against Atlético Nacional.