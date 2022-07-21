The world‘s largest and smelliest flower cluster has opened!CCTV popular science: giant konjac only opens three or four times in a lifetime

Two giant konjac plants have been opened in the National Botanical Garden. CCTV News reported in the report that this is the world‘s first artificially cultivated giant konjac to bloom collectively, with an inflorescence as high as 1.66 meters.

More preciously,The giant konjac blooms only three or four times in its lifetime, and the flowering period is only about 48 hours; it is also the largest single inflorescence plant in the world, and it is also the stiniest flower. It emits the smell of carrion, and the temperature of the inflorescence is close to human body temperature.The number of artificially cultivated flowers in the world is only more than 100 times.

According to the popular science of the National Botanical Garden, the giant konjac is one of the three flagship species of rare and endangered plants in the world. It is now located in the exhibition greenhouse of the National Botanical Garden (North Garden).

In fact, the giant konjac also has nicknames such as “piranha” and “corpse fragrant konjac” in the folk, but the giant konjac does not eat people. The reason why it is rumored to be “piranha” is mainly due to biology Characteristics, the giant konjac of the herb is tall and has the world‘s largest unbranched spike inflorescence, which can reach more than 3 meters.

When flowering, the giant konjac will release its own synthetic gas containing more than 100 chemical substances. The main components are hydrocarbons and sulfides. It has a carrion smell. When the heat is released, the inflorescence lasts 36 degrees Celsius, which is also close to human body temperature. Because of its short flowering period, this is done to attract insects and animals to pollinate it.

According to the data, the National Botanical Garden was approved for establishment on December 28, 2021. It is located in Xishan, Beijing, and includes two parks: South Park (Institute of Botany, Chinese Academy of Sciences) and North Park (Beijing Botanical Garden), with an open area of ​​about 300 hectares. 15,000 species of plants.

The official website of Zhongbei Garden is open from 6:00 to 21:00, of which the full-price ticket is 5 yuan, and the greenhouse (giant konjac night) full-price ticket is 50 yuan.

