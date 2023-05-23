There will be planned power cuts in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

In Bursa About the areas to be cut off UEDAS made in the briefing. In which neighborhoods will the power outage be in Bursa?

INEGOL POWER OUTPUT

Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: SULÜGÖL

Between 25.05.2023 09:30 – 25.05.2023 13:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: MESUDİYE

Between 25.05.2023 12:00 – 25.05.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: ÇİTLİ, BATH

Between 25.05.2023 12:30 – 25.05.2023 13:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.

Addresses Without Energy: YENİCEKÖY

KARACABEY POWER OUTPUT

Between 25.05.2023 13:00 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/KARACABEY district.

Addresses Without Energy: İSMETPAŞA

ORHANGAZİ ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 25.05.2023 10:00 – 25.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/ORHANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy:ORTAKOY

YENISEHIR POWER OUTPUT

Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Operation in BURSA/YENİŞEHİR district.

Addresses Without Energy: AKBIYIK, AKÇAPINAR, ÇİÇEKÖZÜ, KARAAMCA, ORHANİYE, OSMANİYE, SAYED, YARHİSAR, WRITTEN

NILUFER ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: BARIŞ

Between 24.05.2023 10:30 – 24.05.2023 12:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: ERTUĞRUL

Between 24.05.2023 13:30 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: 29 OCTOBER

Between 24.05.2023 14:30 – 24.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: YÜZÜNCÜYIL

Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: BEŞEVLER

Between 25.05.2023 11:00 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY

Between 25.05.2023 12:00 – 25.05.2023 14:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: İHSANİYE

Between 25.05.2023 14:00 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY

Between 25.05.2023 14:30 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.

Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY

OSMANGAZI POWER OUTPUT

Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: KİRAZLI

Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: MAKSEM

Between 24.05.2023 13:30 – 24.05.2023 16:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: AKPINAR

Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: KÜPLÜPINAR

Between 25.05.2023 09:30 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: HUDAVENDİGAR

Between 25.05.2023 10:00 – 25.05.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.

Addresses Without Energy: GEGIT

LIGHTNING ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: KARAAĞAÇ, MOLLAARAP

Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: CUMALIKIZIK

Between 25.05.2023 00:00 – 25.05.2023 02:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: YİĞİTLER

Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: ARABIATAGI, DUAÇINARI, MEVLANA, ULUS, YAVUZSELIM

Between 25.05.2023 13:30 – 25.05.2023 16:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.

Addresses Without Energy: İSABEY

