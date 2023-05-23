Home » There will be planned power cuts in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News
News

There will be planned power cuts in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

by admin
There will be planned power cuts in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

In Bursa About the areas to be cut off UEDAS made in the briefing. In which neighborhoods will the power outage be in Bursa?

INEGOL POWER OUTPUT

Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: SULÜGÖL

Between 25.05.2023 09:30 – 25.05.2023 13:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: MESUDİYE

Between 25.05.2023 12:00 – 25.05.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: ÇİTLİ, BATH

Between 25.05.2023 12:30 – 25.05.2023 13:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: YENİCEKÖY

KARACABEY POWER OUTPUT

Between 25.05.2023 13:00 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/KARACABEY district.
Addresses Without Energy: İSMETPAŞA

ORHANGAZİ ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 25.05.2023 10:00 – 25.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/ORHANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy:ORTAKOY

YENISEHIR POWER OUTPUT

Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Operation in BURSA/YENİŞEHİR district.
Addresses Without Energy: AKBIYIK, AKÇAPINAR, ÇİÇEKÖZÜ, KARAAMCA, ORHANİYE, OSMANİYE, SAYED, YARHİSAR, WRITTEN

NILUFER ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: BARIŞ

See also  Dog kidnapped in Sedico in his kennel: animal rights activist in court

Between 24.05.2023 10:30 – 24.05.2023 12:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: ERTUĞRUL

Between 24.05.2023 13:30 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 29 OCTOBER

Between 24.05.2023 14:30 – 24.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: YÜZÜNCÜYIL

Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: BEŞEVLER

Between 25.05.2023 11:00 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY

Between 25.05.2023 12:00 – 25.05.2023 14:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: İHSANİYE

Between 25.05.2023 14:00 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY

Between 25.05.2023 14:30 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY

OSMANGAZI POWER OUTPUT

Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: KİRAZLI

See also  Xi Jinping attended the first phase of the 16th G20 Summit and delivered an important speech

Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: MAKSEM

Between 24.05.2023 13:30 – 24.05.2023 16:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: AKPINAR

Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: KÜPLÜPINAR

Between 25.05.2023 09:30 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: HUDAVENDİGAR

Between 25.05.2023 10:00 – 25.05.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: GEGIT

LIGHTNING ELECTRICITY FAILURE

Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: KARAAĞAÇ, MOLLAARAP

Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: CUMALIKIZIK

Between 25.05.2023 00:00 – 25.05.2023 02:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: YİĞİTLER

Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: ARABIATAGI, DUAÇINARI, MEVLANA, ULUS, YAVUZSELIM

See also  Giacomo Mosole, founder of the Officine and president of football, died in Maserada

Between 25.05.2023 13:30 – 25.05.2023 16:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: İSABEY

Other Bursa News – Click for Regional News

You may also like

“Meeting the complex challenges with diversity” | TUCcurrent

The number of Hong Kong people canceling their...

1818 grams of gold worth Rs 1 crore...

Nuquí: a juvenile whale shark was found dead...

ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Conclusion: stuck in the debt...

‘Not leaving the party’: Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrested...

Petro spoke of the meeting with the commander...

China Responds to Biden’s ‘Thaw’ Thaw – WSJ

Hundreds of thousands at historical demonstration against hunger...

Actor Daniel Day-Lewis appeared in public for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy