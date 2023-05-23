There will be planned power cuts in Bursa – Bursa News – Regional News

In Bursa About the areas to be cut off UEDAS made in the briefing. In which neighborhoods will the power outage be in Bursa?
INEGOL POWER OUTPUT
Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: SULÜGÖL
Between 25.05.2023 09:30 – 25.05.2023 13:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: MESUDİYE
Between 25.05.2023 12:00 – 25.05.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: ÇİTLİ, BATH
Between 25.05.2023 12:30 – 25.05.2023 13:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/İNEGÖL district.
Addresses Without Energy: YENİCEKÖY
KARACABEY POWER OUTPUT
Between 25.05.2023 13:00 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/KARACABEY district.
Addresses Without Energy: İSMETPAŞA
ORHANGAZİ ELECTRICITY FAILURE
Between 25.05.2023 10:00 – 25.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/ORHANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy:ORTAKOY
YENISEHIR POWER OUTPUT
Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 12:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Operation in BURSA/YENİŞEHİR district.
Addresses Without Energy: AKBIYIK, AKÇAPINAR, ÇİÇEKÖZÜ, KARAAMCA, ORHANİYE, OSMANİYE, SAYED, YARHİSAR, WRITTEN
NILUFER ELECTRICITY FAILURE
Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 14:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: BARIŞ
Between 24.05.2023 10:30 – 24.05.2023 12:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: ERTUĞRUL
Between 24.05.2023 13:30 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 29 OCTOBER
Between 24.05.2023 14:30 – 24.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: YÜZÜNCÜYIL
Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: BEŞEVLER
Between 25.05.2023 11:00 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY
Between 25.05.2023 12:00 – 25.05.2023 14:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: İHSANİYE
Between 25.05.2023 14:00 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY
Between 25.05.2023 14:30 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/NİLÜFER district.
Addresses Without Energy: 19 MAY
OSMANGAZI POWER OUTPUT
Between 24.05.2023 10:00 – 24.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: KİRAZLI
Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: MAKSEM
Between 24.05.2023 13:30 – 24.05.2023 16:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: AKPINAR
Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: KÜPLÜPINAR
Between 25.05.2023 09:30 – 25.05.2023 15:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: HUDAVENDİGAR
Between 25.05.2023 10:00 – 25.05.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Network Work in BURSA/OSMANGAZİ district.
Addresses Without Energy: GEGIT
LIGHTNING ELECTRICITY FAILURE
Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 16:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: KARAAĞAÇ, MOLLAARAP
Between 24.05.2023 13:00 – 24.05.2023 17:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: CUMALIKIZIK
Between 25.05.2023 00:00 – 25.05.2023 02:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: YİĞİTLER
Between 25.05.2023 09:00 – 25.05.2023 13:00, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: ARABIATAGI, DUAÇINARI, MEVLANA, ULUS, YAVUZSELIM
Between 25.05.2023 13:30 – 25.05.2023 16:30, there will be a power cut at the addresses below due to the Mains Operation in BURSA/YILDIRIM district.
Addresses Without Energy: İSABEY
