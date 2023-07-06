These are the exotic animals that the influencer Yeferson Cossio has in his home

By: Angelica Andrade

Recognized for his content full of jokes and challenges, Yeferson Cossio from Antioquia has also shown his empathy with animals, proof of this are the nearly 16 dogs he has, however, he recently revealed other species that he has in mind. their luxurious property, clarifying that they are all “adopted” and/or “rescued.”

To show his animals, Cossio took a kind of virtual tour of the huge house, ensuring that his followers learned more details through the audiovisual format. To start, he introduced the albino hedgehogs, mentioning that: “There were some hedgehogs to adopt that were born albinos, so they rejected them, I adopted them and I didn’t know they were sterilized and those are like rabbits, literally after two months I no longer had two hedgehogs , but that he had ten.”

He also exhibited his tarantula, a present he received the year before for his birthday, he also has a red snake, some ducks and a goat that they gave him for Christmas, among other species.

“The sad thing about these little animals is that due to fateful circumstances they all grew up in captivity, so they cannot be released again, they don’t know how to live abroad. So I offered to give them a good life with all the comforts.”

On the other hand, among his pets, the ant farm that he calls “my darlings” and a couple of praying mantises stand out, animals with which the Colombian influencer seemed calm, satisfied and very comfortable, feeling them, observing them. and feeding them without this representing any kind of problem. Finally, he confessed that he also breeds worms to use them as food for his different species which, of course, according to the content generator, have their own space inside the house with “all the comforts”.