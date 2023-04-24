Home » These are the streets that the piloneras parade will go through
The Vallenato 2023 Festival has already started! This weekend began the largest vallenato musical event in the world, with the caravan of the Jeeps Willys Parranderos and the parade of children and youth piloneros.

Next Thursday, April 27, the parade of older piloneras continues at 4:00 in the afternoon. the tour will start at the Los Músicos roundaboutit will take the diagonal 21 towards the Olímpica de La Ceiba, it will go through the Gobernación del Cesar, it will continue along the 16th street and it will end at the corner of the Banco de la República.

After the parade, the inauguration of the Vallenato Festival will be held in the Alfonso López de Valledupar square, around 7:00 p.m. In this inaugural act, in homage to Luis Enrique ‘The vallenato chicken’, Different artists will be presented, including the plainsmen Yostimar Prada, Cholo Valderrama and Aries Vigoth.

On the other hand, this Tuesday, April 25, the first contests of the festival will begin. These are the categories of children’s accordion, minor accordion, youth accordion and amateur accordion.

