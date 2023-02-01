Home News They attacked a man in an invasion of La Paz
News

They attacked a man in an invasion of La Paz

He was injured from two shots Darwin by Angel Salcedo in an attack that he suffered when he was in a street of the 19 de Mayo invasion, in the municipality of La Paz, Cesar.

Salcedo was outside a house when he was approached by two men on a motorcycle who shot him and then fled.

For this reason, Salcedo was transferred to the local hospital and referred to the Santa Isabel de Valledupar Clinic where he was treated for a shot to the abdomen and right leg.

The National Police attended the case, but did not report any captures. It was learned from the victim that she presents judicial notes for the crimes of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying a firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

In addition, Darwin de Ángel Salcedo has a home insurance measure.

