On this day, a spectacular traffic accident was recorded in the city of Quezaltepeque, on the highway that connects with San Juan Opico, La Libertad.

This mishap occurred in front of the Las Palmera neighborhood, where the driver of a header lost control.

The header and container became stuck in the center field of the road, preventing damage to other vehicles.

According to reports, a motorcyclist was hit.

