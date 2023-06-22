They capture a motorist on route 42B after causing a traffic accident where 5 people were injured

Impacts: 1

Five people were injured after the collision between a pick-up type vehicle and a public transport minibus, the mishap occurred on 1st North Avenue and 5th West Street, in San Salvador.

The PNC agents arrived at the scene to determine the responsibilities of the event, minutes later the authorities captured the person responsible for the accident.

This is Alexander Ernesto García García, a minibus driver on route 42B, who did not respect a stop so he hit the pick-up.

The Police indicated that the subject will be prosecuted for dangerous driving and injuries, while the unit was seized and sent to Changallo, Ilopango.

“Any driver who disrespects the Traffic Law will receive the full weight of the law. We will not allow more imprudence that exposes the lives of Salvadorans”, emphasized the PNC.

