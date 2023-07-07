They have turned a synthetic field into a pasture in Los Venados

As a refuge center, they have a synthetic field in the village of Los Venados, jurisdiction of Valledupar, where daily the livestock, from small producers in the area, settle on the mat of the sports area, causing serious damage and harming the population. that he can no longer use the spaces due to this irregularity.

In the style of homeowners, the cows are observed resting on the field, as well as some horses, whose owners do not care to avoid this situation for which the community asks for help to solve. The animals also relieve themselves on the field, generating fetid odors in the corregimiento.

The complaint was evidenced through a video, in which the animals are seen on the mat, preventing children and young people from practicing sports. The place is completely abandoned, denounced Yulieth Castro, an inhabitant of the corregimiento.

“We see around 8 cows and six horses daily on the field, the appearance is of a pasture for animals from the surrounding farms whose owners may not have noticed the situation. A gate or mesh must be placed to prevent its circulation so that the scenario deteriorates further and we can recover what remains of the area, ”he said.

For his part, Cristian Cataño Daza, inspector of the township of Los Venados, urged the owners of the livestock to avoid this type of situation in the town, likewise, it will be managed before the Institute of Sports, Recreation and Physical Activity, Inder Valledupar, the maintenance of the field that was inaugurated in 2018.

In the same way, it is necessary to repair the fencing of the field to prevent animals from entering to cause damage. “As a first action, we will carry out awareness campaigns among the community and animal owners, so that solutions to this problem can be generated from the population itself,” he said.

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

