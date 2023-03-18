Home News They hold a Workshop on Regulations for transfers to Sports Entities
They hold a Workshop on Regulations for transfers to Sports Entities

Asuncion, National Radio.-With the objective of “Continuous Process Improvement” the Transfer Regulation 839-879 Socialization Day was developed in the auditorium of the National Sports Secretariat, an activity aimed at presidents of National Sports Federations and their administrators.

The Minister of Sports, Diego Galeano Harrison stressed that the transparency, order, systematization and optimization of public resources; were the axes of the Socialization Workshop of the Transfer Regulations to Sports Entities, items 839 and 879.

Among the content presented are the Requirements for the presentation of Projects, Presentation of Annexes according to types of projects, Points to take into account, Common Observations in the RC form and Frequently Asked Questions regarding accountability.

