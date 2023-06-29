They identified a cyclist killed in an accident on the road to La Paz

As Alcibiades Pushaina, 42, they identified the cyclist who, apparently, was hit by a vehicle on the Valledupar – La Paz highway.

The relatives recognized the citizen, a member of the Wayú community, by the articles of clothing and the bicycle that was destroyed on the road. However, Legal Medicine will confirm the identity.

According to relatives, Alcibiades Pushaina was hanging out with some friends on Tuesday night in the San Fernando neighborhood of Valledupar and at approximately 6 pm he left by bike to a farm where he worked.

However, on the way he would have been hit by a ‘ghost car’, immediately losing his life.

“Later, apparently, other vehicles passed over the body, which means that it is in that state, practically in parts,” said Major Elkin Peñaloza, commander of the Valledupar Police station.

The body of Alcibiades Pushaina, a native of Hatonuevo, La Guajira, was transferred to the Valledupar Legal Medicine headquarters, where on Wednesday morning it was claimed by relatives.

