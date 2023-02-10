Due to alleged irregularities regarding the destination of the resources that have been granted, the Comptroller announced that it is investigating the National Coffee Growers Fund. As detailed, there are deficiencies in the discounts made to coffee growers for the production made for the Colombian market. As detailed, there has been no return or investment of these resources that are intended to increase the benefits of coffee growers.

Between the years 2003 and 2021, the control entity highlights, discounts were made on 16,855,951 60kg bags of green coffee for domestic consumption, this meant a figure that reaches 133,780,336.05 dollars, that is, about 600,000 million of pesos. The Comptroller’s Office assures that the destination of that money is unknown. “The uncertainty in the destination of the discounted resource from the coffee grower for the domestic consumption of green coffee, since it, by not going through a port, is not collected and is not received in any of the links of the production chain. production”, details the entity.

This edge of investigation is joined by the one in which the non-compliance of coffee purchase negotiations is questioned. The Comptroller’s Office highlights that there are shortcomings in the management of sales contracts.

“As of November 2021, the FNC – FoNC, maintained open hedge operations on the ICE New York stock exchange, corresponding to 1,611 “C” contracts with one roll over or more, linked to delayed or pending future coffee negotiations. delivery, which is equivalent to 60,412,500 American pounds of green coffee. If the delay in deliveries persists, the Fund would have to assume, with public resources, the cost of acquiring the defaulted coffee at current prices or pay for the closing of the operations still in force, a situation that could impact it financially,” the agency details.

It is noteworthy that, in response to this, the Federation reached an agreement with the cooperatives to establish new delivery terms.

The Comptroller’s Office warns of the supposed risk of the loss of resources belonging to the coffee purchase negotiations, particularly, those made with the Cooperativa de Andes, an entity that is in liquidation. By not recognizing the status of that company, a figure that reaches 127,000 million pesos was put at risk.

It is noteworthy that recently this entity is in search of a new manager. Within the list of names is that of the current manager of the National Pig Farming Fund, Jeffrey Fajardo. He was president of Asoleche and executive director of the ANDI Chamber of Induarroz. He was also a free trade agreement negotiator with the United States.

The second name that resonates is that of Carolina Castañeda Gaviria, current director in Europe of the National Federation of Coffee Growers. She has more than fifteen years of experience with the federation. She has also worked at the Organization of American States (OAS).

It will be until Thursday, February 23, that the Federation will continue to receive proposals to find a new official in that position.

According to information revealed by W Radio, for about 20 years, the money from one of the lease contracts for the building of the National Federation of Colombian Coffee Growers located in New York, in the United States, and which is owned by the National Coffee Fund, is not sent.

The money, which does not reach the hands of the Fund, remains for the payment of expenses that the office has in New York. According to the station, the office in Bogotá was not aware of it. The rental of half of the fourth floor of the building, detailed that means of communication, would have been in the hands of Sucafina.

