The Risaraldenses clubs began their participation in the National Under-17 A Tournament, a contest organized by Difútbol, ​​where in one of the attractive matches, Deportivo Pereira drew 1-1 against Vencedores on the Cordep field. The white and red box gave the surprise by starting winning with a score by Sebastián Rico. For his part, Juan José Aguirre would achieve the tie for the Matecañas, after receiving assistance from Juan José Otálvaro.

Cristhian Martínez is the technical director of Deportivo Pereira, while Mauricio Jojoa of Vencedores.

