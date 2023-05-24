Home » They question the interest of the TSE in hiring a company accused of multiple frauds worldwide
News

They question the interest of the TSE in hiring a company accused of multiple frauds worldwide

by admin
They question the interest of the TSE in hiring a company accused of multiple frauds worldwide

The Secretary for Salvadorans Abroad, Wendy Clavijo, presented the decision of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to open the contracting process with Indra Company, a company noted in multiple cases of electoral fraud worldwide.

“President of the TSE, Dora Esmeralda, why don’t you give us more details about which company you chose expressly today by chance. Don’t tell me you chose the Indra Company. Why do you want to favor her? ”, She questioned.

One of the most notorious cases of fraud by the Spanish company is the rigging of the Venezuelan elections.

Former federal prosecutor and Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell has openly pointed out that they have more than enough evidence to show that the election was rigged.

“The fraud was organized with the help of big tech corporations, social media and the media. I’m going to expose them all,” he said at the time in an interview on Fox.

See also  (Published under the authority of the Two Sessions) The First Session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee Opens in Beijing Work Report - Wuxi New Media

You may also like

Space for biodiversity in the organic fields of...

Gobernación del Valle complies with Pance

Vladivostok turned into China’s domestic trade port?The reality...

The Security Patterns of the Guidelines on the...

Best Universities – El Diario

Furious motorist attacks environmentalists: stopped by police in...

Milena Mayorga welcomes Fold App

What comes for Uribe after the preclusion and...

Empowering the industrial chain to “strive in the...

First candle for La vie delle Rocche, a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy