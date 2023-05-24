They question the interest of the TSE in hiring a company accused of multiple frauds worldwide

The Secretary for Salvadorans Abroad, Wendy Clavijo, presented the decision of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) to open the contracting process with Indra Company, a company noted in multiple cases of electoral fraud worldwide.

“President of the TSE, Dora Esmeralda, why don’t you give us more details about which company you chose expressly today by chance. Don’t tell me you chose the Indra Company. Why do you want to favor her? ”, She questioned.

One of the most notorious cases of fraud by the Spanish company is the rigging of the Venezuelan elections.

Former federal prosecutor and Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell has openly pointed out that they have more than enough evidence to show that the election was rigged.

“The fraud was organized with the help of big tech corporations, social media and the media. I’m going to expose them all,” he said at the time in an interview on Fox.