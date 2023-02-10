Through decree 056, the Santa Marta Mayor’s Office established some additional restrictions and provisions for carnival days.

The measure is due to the celebrations that will take place in the city between February 18 and 21.

According to the administrative document, in the development of these days some artistic, cultural, gastronomic samples and parades will be carried out throughout Santa Marta, for which it is imperative that the city.

Likewise, for security reasons, the circulation of motorcycles and similar wearing masks and costumes was prohibited, during Saturday 18, Sunday 19 and Monday 20 February 2023, between 6:00 pm and 4:00 am. the next day.