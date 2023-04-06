the laborer Luis Fernando Mejia Mendoza, 46 years old, was killed with a firearm in events recorded on the sidewalk Brilliantine, rural area of ​​the municipality of Chimamanch, center of Cesar.

According to the first versions, Mejía Mendoza was on a road near his workplace and apparently was intercepted by a subject who shot him until he was lifeless.

Her body lay for several hours in the area until his sentimental partner approached the Chimichagua Police station to report the homicide.

“Taking into account the information provided by the citizen and the topography of the place indicated, coordination is made so that the funeral home staff can go to the place and carry out the transfer of the body to the municipality of Chimichagua (urban area)”, explained the National Police.

security measure It was due to the interference of armed groups in the area. However, authorities have not determined if they committed the homicide.

So things, the body was transferred to the hospital morgue place where Sijín personnel carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

Fernando Mejía Mendoza lived in the Higueron neighborhood of Chimichach, but he worked on the La Brillantina sidewalk.

This is the second homicide that occurs in less than 24 hours in the department, the first happened in the municipality of Codazzi where Marco Saúl Simanca Cardozo, a native of San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira, was killed.