THEY STOP BUS WITH MORE THAN 500 KILOS OF MARIJUANA « Noticias cde

PEDRO JUAN CABALLERO (special envoy) Agents from the Anti-Narcotics Department of the National Police intercepted a tourist bus belonging to the Asatur company that was about to leave the city of Pedro Juan Caballero. The vehicle had a large shipment of marijuana inside.

The fiscal agent of the Anti-Drug Trafficking Unit, Celso Morales, ordered that the vehicle and the entire load of marijuana be taken to the Anti-Narcotics base for the corresponding counting and weighing.

Once in the place it was possible to count that there were a total of 674 packages with a total weight of 543 kilos of pressed marijuana.

The bus driver identified as Eduardo José de Lima Benítez (49), residing in the Tres Bocas neighborhood of Villa Elisa, was detained.

The Scania brand bus with registration AAFF112-Py belongs to the company Nuestra Señora de la Encarnación SRL, it left the city of Mariano Roque Alonso with 20 passengers, all of Paraguayan nationality, and its final destination was the city of São Paulo, Brazil. , according to Commissioner Pablo Zelaya, head of Amambay Anti-Narcotics

He added that the series of trips that were made through the same company caught the attention of those involved and that prior monitoring was carried out that allowed the operation to be carried out.

The pressed marijuana loaves were hidden under the floor of the bus. Due to the way it was prepared, it gives the idea that the bus was normally being used to send illegal substances and that they used tourism more as a front.

The value of seized marijuana easily reaches 380 million guaraníes in the Brazilian market

