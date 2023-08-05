Home » They were close to being hit by a truck
News

They were close to being hit by a truck

by admin
They were close to being hit by a truck

A video is circulating through social networks that shows a couple saving themselves from being hit by a truck.

It happened on the night of August 2, 2023, in the Isidro Ayora canton, in the province of Guayas.

The recording shows the moment when a man and a woman, who are riding a motorcycle, advance to approximately the center of an entrance.

From the front came a truck that distributes gas cylinders whose driver, apparently, is unaware of the couple’s presence.

He advances to where the motorcycle is and at that moment the woman, who is in the back, gets off and stands aside.

The man also manages to get off the motorcycle and thus avoids being run over.

While the motorcycle was partly under the heavy vehicle.

According to messages from users of social networks, it was imprudent on the part of the motorcyclist, since he should not have advanced until the middle of the road.

While others accuse the driver of the truck not to be careful.

Everything was recorded on security cameras near the place where the event occurred.

Ultimately, no serious injuries were reported.

See also  Laurent Mekies will leave Ferrari to return to AlphaTauri

You may also like

Mango and corozo, the best sellers in the...

Make room in your home: Scrap picking up...

In Loja: Electronic invoices in taxi ranks are...

New Zealand Releases National Security Strategy Report, Identifies...

Paula was fired with honors

Risk of collapse after church fire evangelisch.de

DRC: The national currency appreciates, the prices of...

Special Counsel Urges Limits on Trump’s Use of...

These are the women who fight against climate...

503 Service Unavailable Error: Why You Can’t Access...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy