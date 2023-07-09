This is how the first date of the Colombian League 2023-II will be played

The Dimayor announced the programming of the first date of the tournament ending in 2023.

The Major Division of Colombian Soccer (Dimayor) has announced the programming of the first date of the final tournament of the Colombian League 2023-II, where the teams will seek to start the competition on the right foot.

Atlético Huila, as a local, will face Unión Magdalena at the Guillermo Plazas Alcid Stadium, next Friday, July 14. It will be an exciting match that will mark the start of the day.

The expectation is high and the emotion is in the air as the teams prepare to start a new battle in the search for the title of the Colombian League 2023-II.

It may interest you: With Víctor Morales from Huila, Colombia won gold in the Central American Games

Friday July 14:

Envigado vs. Atlético Bucaramanga – 4:00 in the afternoon

Atletico Huila vs. Unión Magdalena – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday July 15

Independent Medellin vs. Equity – 4:00 p.m.

Junior from Barranquilla vs. Golden Eagles – 6:10 p.m.

Deportivo Pasto vs. Millionaires – 8:20 p.m.

Sunday July 16

America de Cali vs. Sports Tolima – 5:15 in the afternoon

Once Caldas vs. Atlético Nacional – 7:30 p.m.

Monday July 17

Deportivo Pereira vs. Deportivo Cali – 8:00 pm

Tuesday July 18

Independent Santa Fe vs. Jaguars – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday July 19

Oil Alliance vs. Boyacá Chicó – schedule to be defined.

